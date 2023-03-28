Marvel order: Discover the updated chronology of Marvel Movies and Series (2023)

What is the order for watching Marvel Studios movies in 2023 ?

With numerous films and TV shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), determining the chronological order to watch them can be challenging. You can choose to view them based on their theatrical release dates or according to the MCU’s internal timeline.

To make it easier, we’ve compiled a list of all MCU content in chronological order, including movies, One-Shot shorts, and Disney+ exclusive TV series. These projects are all overseen by producer Kevin Feige and are an integral part of the MCU.

What about Netflix series like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist, and The Defenders, as well as other Marvel Television-produced series like Agent Carter, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Cloak & Dagger, Inhumans, and more? These are not included in our list as it remains uncertain if they officially belong to the MCU. Marvel Television and Marvel Entertainment were separate entities until 2019, and some creative decisions made by Marvel Television may not align with the current MCU.

Without further ado, here’s the complete list of MCU movies, shorts, and TV series in chronological order based on events!

Marvel Movie 1 – CAPTAIN AMERICA : THE FIRST AVENGER

Scenario – “After being deemed unsuitable for military service, Steve Rogers volunteers for a top-secret research project that transforms him into Captain America, a superhero dedicated to defending freedom against evil. As a sinister force threatens the entire planet, the world’s most formidable super soldier takes on HYDRA, the terrorist organization led by the nefarious Red Skull, eventually becoming a true hero by making the ultimate sacrifice during a critical mission.”

This film is significant in the MCU universe as it showcases the initial heroics of the greatest Avenger during World War II, as well as his relationships with Peggy Carter and Howard Stark, Tony Stark’s father. Additionally, it establishes the foundation for the connection between Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes, which will play an essential role in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Years of events: 1943 to 1945

Available on Disney+ and Blu-Ray/DVD on Amazon

Marvel Movie 2 – AGENT CARTER (One-Shot)

Scenario – “One year after the occurrences in Captain America: The First Avenger, British agent Peggy Carter takes on roles in data analysis and codebreaking for the Scientific Strategic Reserve. While she hunts for the mysterious “Zodiac,” she must also confront her chauvinistic and bureaucratic supervisor, Agent Flynn, who thinks women don’t belong in the realm of secret service work.”

Peggy Carter is a character that merited further exploration, and the success of this short film ultimately led to an ABC series focused on her. Currently, the Agent Carter series is not officially considered canon in the MCU. If you enjoyed Peggy Carter’s adventures, we recommend watching the series What If…?, which offers a fresh perspective on her character.

Year of events: 1946

Available on Disney+

Marvel Movie 3 – CAPTAIN MARVEL

Scenario – “Captain Marvel, a Marvel Studios production, takes you on an exhilarating journey set in the 1990s, following Carol Danvers, one of the cosmos’ most formidable heroines. As a cosmic battle reaches Earth, Carol crosses paths with a young Nick Fury amidst the chaos, a pivotal meeting that shapes her role in the Avengers.”

The Captain Marvel film is noteworthy for delving deeper into Nick Fury’s character and SHIELD’s organization while laying the groundwork for Secret Invasion, a significant comic book narrative set to be adapted on Disney+ with the Secret Invasion series featuring the return of Nick Fury and Talos.

Timeline: 1995

Available on Disney+ and Blu-Ray/DVD via Amazon

Marvel Movie 4 – IRON MAN

Scenario – “Tony Stark, a wealthy entrepreneur and creative genius, is abducted and coerced into constructing a powerful weapon. However, using his intellect and resourcefulness, Tony designs advanced armor and escapes captivity. Discovering a scheme with far-reaching global implications, he dons the formidable suit, transforms into Iron Man, and pledges to defend the world.”

Iron Man, the inaugural film that set the stage for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, established the groundwork for what has evolved into the most successful movie franchise in history. Even years after its release, the film remains remarkably engaging.

Event Year: 2010

Available on Disney+ and Blu-Ray/DVD via Amazon

Marvel Movie 5 – IRON MAN 2

Scenario – “Becoming Iron Man, Tony Stark faces pressure to share his technology with the military. He hesitates, fearing it may fall into the wrong hands. With the help of Pepper Potts and Rhodey Rhodes, Tony forges new alliances and confronts a formidable new enemy. Meanwhile, the very technology meant to save his life is slowly killing him.”

Iron Man 2 received mixed reviews from critics upon its release and was somewhat overlooked in the larger context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Despite this, the film introduces Black Widow and further explores the dynamic between War Machine and Iron Man.

Year of events: 2011

Available on Disney+ and Blu-Ray/DVD on Amazon

Marvel Movie 6 – THE INCREDIBLE HULK

Scenario – “When scientist Bruce Banner is accidentally exposed to a gamma-ray explosion during a failed experiment, he gains a dangerous alter ego – a green monster called the Incredible Hulk, who emerges whenever he becomes angry.”

Edward Norton portrays Bruce Banner in this film, which has somewhat faded from the MCU’s overall narrative due to subsequent cast changes. However, the movie remains an essential part of the MCU, introducing characters such as Bruce Banner (Hulk), Emil Blonsky, and General Ross, who all reappear in later films within the universe.

Year of events: 2011

Available on Disney+ and Blu-Ray/DVD on Amazon

Marvel Movie 7 – A FUNNY THING HAPPENING ON THE WAY TO THOR’S HAMMER (One-Shot)

Scenario – “Prior to the occurrences in Thor, S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Phil Coulson takes a break to refuel while driving to New Mexico. Browsing for snacks at a convenience store, Coulson finds himself amid a robbery when two armed criminals enter, demanding money from the cashier and Coulson’s car keys. However, these crooks are about to realize that this seemingly unassuming man is far more than he appears.”

Event year: 2011

Accessible on Disney+

Marvel Movie 8 – THOR

Scenario – “This adventure crosses the Marvel Universe from Earth to the realm of Asgard. Thor, arrogant and powerful warrior, rekindles an old war. His father, Odin, banishes him from Asgard and returns him to Earth. Thor must prevent his brother Loki from dethroning Odin, seizing power and imposing his reign. When the darkest forces invade Earth, Thor understands what it takes to be a true hero.”

The first two Thor films were not well received by critics and comic book fans. Thor’s one-dimensional personality was hard to please. Nevertheless, the films are important in order to understand Asgard’s place in the MCU universe and for the appearances of Loki, who will remain an important character for the franchise.

Year of events: 2011

Available on Disney+ and Blu-Ray/DVD on Amazon

Marvel Movie 9 – THE CONSULTANT – (One-shot)

Scenario – “Following the incidents in The Incredible Hulk, S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Phil Coulson brings disappointing news to Agent Jasper Sitwell: The World Security Council insists on having Emil Blonsky become part of the Avengers Initiative, and Coulson is tasked with ensuring his release from General Thaddeus Ross. Unable to reject the Council’s demand, Coulson and Sitwell devise a strategy to undermine it – using a highly confidential secret weapon.”

Year of events: 2011

Available on Disney+

Marvel Movie 10 – THE AVENGERS

Scenario – “Nick Fury, director of the international peace agency named S.H.I.E.L.D., must recruit a team to save the world from disaster. The Avengers, made up of Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk, Thor and Captain America, join Black Widow and Hawkeye to fight an unexpected enemy: the Asgardian god Loki, who leads a powerful army threatening the whole world .”

The film that allowed to show the full potential of the franchise. Having all these great heroes in the same movie was something that stood out when the movie was released. The Avengers is important in chronological order and in the MCU universe, because it triggers several events that will be repeated in future films of the franchise.

Year of events: 2012

Available on Disney+ and Blu-Ray/DVD on Amazon

Marvel Movie 11 – ITEM 47 (One-shot)

Scenario – “Following the climactic Battle of New York in Marvel’s Avengers, S.H.I.E.L.D. retrieves all extraterrestrial technology, save for a single artifact left within the city – a Chitauri firearm designated as Item 47. Upon stumbling upon the misplaced weapon, a young duo initiates a string of bank heists. However, S.H.I.E.L.D. launches an investigation to put an end to their crime spree.”

Event Year: 2012

Accessible on Disney+

Marvel Movie 12 – IRON MAN 3

Scenario – “In Marvel’s Iron Man 3, the ingenious Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, faces a formidable adversary. The destruction of Stark’s world at the hands of this enemy fuels his quest for vengeance. As his bravery is put to the test, Stark must rely on his resourcefulness to safeguard those he cares for. In the process of defending himself, Stark unravels the enigma that has long plagued him: is it the man who defines the suit, or the suit that defines the man?”

The film elicited mixed reactions from fans and critics, with its unexpected twist near the conclusion proving controversial for comic book enthusiasts. Regardless, Iron Man 3 remains an enjoyable watch, even though its scale may not rival that of the Avengers.

Event year: 2012

Available on Disney+ and Blu-Ray/DVD via Amazon

Marvel Movie 13 – ALL HAIL THE KING (One shot)

Scenario – Following the events in Iron Man 3, Trevor Slattery has become a notorious figure. He now finds himself confined in a high-security penitentiary. Fortunately, his newfound notoriety offers him safety within the prison walls, and the actor willingly participates in an in-depth discussion with a documentary filmmaker. – Disney+

Event year: 2013

Accessible on Disney+

Marvel Movie 14 – THOR : THE DARK WORLD

“Marvel’s Thor: The Dark World”..Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and a Kronan…Ph: Film Frame..© 2013 MVLFFLLC. TM & © 2013 Marvel. All Rights Reserved.

Scenario – “Thor battles to protect the nine realms, including Earth, from a formidable foe. His mission is to bring order to the cosmos, but the ancient race of dark elves led by Malekith resurfaces, threatening to cast the universe into shadow. Facing an adversary beyond the power of Odin and Asgard, Thor embarks on his most perilous journey and must ally with Loki to save his people, those he cherishes, and the entire universe.”

The initial two Thor movies did not garner much praise from critics and comic book enthusiasts. Thor’s simplistic character was challenging to appreciate. Nevertheless, these films hold significance in the chronological sequence to comprehend Asgard’s role in the MCU universe and feature Loki, who continues to be an essential figure in the franchise.

Event year: 2013

Available on Disney+ and Blu-Ray/DVD via Amazon

Marvel Movie 15 – CAPTAIN AMERICA : THE WINTER SOLDIER

Scenario – “When a fellow S.H.I.E.L.D. agent comes under attack, Steve is drawn into a web of intrigue that threatens the entire world. He joins forces with Black Widow to unravel a sprawling conspiracy while fending off skilled assassins sent to silence him. The duo enlists the help of Falcon and confronts an unexpected and formidable foe – the Winter Soldier.”

Captain America: The Winter Soldier holds a critical place in the chronological sequence of the MCU. The film disrupts the trust among various organizations safeguarding the Earth, introducing chaos into the MCU. The Winter Soldier character will play a vital role in upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects.

Year of events: 2014

Available on Disney+ and Blu-Ray/DVD via Amazon

Marvel Movie 16 – GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY

Scenario – “Having just stolen a mysterious orb coveted by Ronan, a villain who threatens the universe, Peter Quill joins a band of disparate misfits: the heavily armed raccoon Rocket, the humanoid tree Groot, the murderess and enigmatic Gamora and Drax the Destroyer, in order to escape tenacious bounty hunters. When Quill discovers the true strength of the globe, he must rally the gang and do everything to save the galaxy so that the gang becomes the guardians of the galaxy.”

Director James Gunn’s humor is refreshing in the Marvel universe. The film Guardians of the Galaxy goes fully into humor and derision, which breaks with the heavy subjects of the last films. These Guardians of the Galaxy films are important in Marvel’s chronological order, as it helps expand on the galactic elements of the MCU a little more.

Year of events: 2014

Available on Disney+ and Blu-Ray/DVD on Amazon

Marvel Movie 17 – GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2

Scenario – “In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the team embarks on new adventures to explore the farthest corners of the cosmos and unravel the mysteries surrounding Peter Quill’s origins. Along the way, old foes become allies, and classic comic book characters join forces in the ever-growing Marvel Universe.”

Director James Gunn infuses the Marvel landscape with his unique brand of humor. The Guardians of the Galaxy films fully embrace wit and satire, which contrasts with the heavier themes of later movies in the series. These films play a crucial role in Marvel’s timeline, as they shed light on the galactic aspects of the MCU in greater detail.

Year of events: 2014

Available on Disney+ and Blu-Ray/DVD on Amazon

Marvel Movie 18 – AVENGERS : AGE OF ULTRON

Scenario – “Tony Stark accidentally creates Ultron, a monstrous artificial intelligence who wishes to carry out a mass extinction which makes him a formidable enemy. Now Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye and Nick Fury must unite to defeat Ultron and save humanity. –Disney+

Not as well-received as the very first The Avengers movie, Age of Ultron still brought several important elements from the comics to the big screen, like the creation of Vision and the characters of Wanda and Pietro Maximoff making their first appearances.

Year of events: 2015

Available on Disney+ and Blu-Ray/DVD on Amazon

Marvel Movie 19 – ANT-MAN

Scenario – “Ant-Man makes his debut on the big screen. Blessed with the ability to shrink in size while gaining strength, Scott Lang, a talented thief, must discover the hero within to assist his mentor, Dr. Hank Pym, in safeguarding the secrets of his suit against emerging threats. Facing overwhelming odds, Pym and Lang must orchestrate a heist that will ultimately save the world.”

Though not as central to the MCU’s overarching narrative, the Ant-Man films focus on more intimate and personal stakes compared to the Avengers or Captain America movies. Nonetheless, they introduce crucial elements in chronological order, such as the Quantum Realm.

Year of events: 2015

Available on Disney+ and Blu-Ray/DVD on Amazon

Marvel Movie 20 – CAPTAIN AMERICA : CIVIL WAR

Scenario – “Steve Rogers heads a fresh team of Avengers committed to protecting humanity. As collateral damage ensues, politicians demand the establishment of a supervisory body to oversee the team’s actions. This development splits the Avengers into two factions: one led by Steve Rogers, who insists on the Avengers’ freedom to defend humanity without political intrusion, and the other led by Tony Stark, unexpectedly supporting government oversight.”

The conflict between these iconic heroes results in thrilling entertainment! Witnessing Iron Man and Captain America on opposing sides allows for a deeper exploration and development of their often simplistic personas. Furthermore, Civil War marks the debut of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man portrayal.

Event year: 2016

Available on Disney+ and Blu-Ray/DVD via Amazon

Marvel Movie 21 – BLACK WIDOW

Scenario – “In Marvel Studios’ thrilling spy adventure, Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, faces the darkest moments of her past when an ominous conspiracy resurfaces. Chased by a relentless force intent on her destruction, Natasha confronts her history as a secret agent and the turbulent relationships that shaped her life before joining the Avengers.”

Regrettably, the film failed to leave a lasting impression. Black Widow experienced multiple delays and eventually premiered on Disney+ earlier than anticipated due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. While the movie offers a deeper exploration of Black Widow’s world, it remains a relatively inconsequential entry in the overarching MCU narrative.

Year of events: 2016

Available on Disney+ and Blu-Ray/DVD on Amazon

Marvel Movie 22 – BLACK PANTHER

Scenario – “Following the passing of his father, the Wakandan King, young T’Challa ascends to the throne. However, when a formidable adversary emerges, T’Challa finds himself at the center of a conflict that threatens the future of Wakanda and the entire world. Amidst treachery and peril, he must harness the full power of the Black Panther to vanquish his foes and safeguard his people and their way of life.”

A remarkable triumph upon its release, Black Panther holds a significant place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film unveils the concealed realm of Wakanda and the hidden technologies that will aid our heroes in their ultimate battle against Thanos.

Year of events: 2016

Available on Disney+ and Blu-Ray/DVD on Amazon

Marvel Movie 23 – SPIDER-MAN : HOMECOMING

Scenario – “Peter Parker strives to maintain equilibrium between his everyday high school life in Queens and his secret identity as Spider-Man while pursuing a new menace hovering over New York City.”

Spider-Man’s entrance into the MCU marks a significant milestone in Marvel’s chronological timeline. The beloved superhero is set to play a crucial role in Phase 4 and the unfolding multiverse events!

Event year: 2016

Accessible on Disney+ and Blu-Ray/DVD via Amazon

Marvel Movie 24 – DOCTOR STRANGE

Scenario – “Renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen Strange experiences a life-altering event when a devastating car accident leaves him unable to use his hands. With conventional medicine offering no solutions, he searches for hope and healing in a mysterious location at the center of a battle against unseen forces. Equipped with his newly acquired powers, Strange faces a choice between returning to his previous life or protecting the world.”

This film delves into the origins of Doctor Strange and the masters of mystical arts, shedding light on the magical aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) through this pivotal character.

Timeline: 2016 and 2017

Available on Disney+ and Blu-Ray/DVD via Amazon

Marvel Movie 25 – THOR RAGNAROK

“The mighty Thor finds himself imprisoned without his powerful hammer. In a race against time, he must return to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the cataclysmic destruction of his world, and save Asgardian civilization from the hands of a new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first, he must survive a gladiatorial battle against his former Avenger ally, the incredible Hulk.” – Disney+

Thor’s resurgence has made us rediscover the character. Director Taika Waititi successfully added his personal touch, and Thor quickly became one of the MCU’s favorites. As for the events of the film, they are not so important to Marvel’s grand plan.

Year of events: 2017

Available on Disney+ and on Blu-Ray / DVD on Amazon

Marvel Movie 26 – ANT-MAN AND THE WASP

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes “Ant Man and the Wasp,” a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” is directed by Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John Kamen, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, with Michelle Pfeiffer, with Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas. Kevin Feige is producing with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Charles Newirth, and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari wrote the screenplay. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” hits U.S. theaters on July 6, 2018.

“Scott Lang grapples with his dual roles as a father and a superhero. While attempting to balance family life and his duties as Ant-Man, he faces a new mission presented by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym. Scott must suit up once more and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as they team up to reveal hidden truths from the past.”

The Ant-Man films may not be as central to the MCU’s overarching plot, but they still introduce crucial elements in the narrative, such as the Quantum Realm, while offering lower-stakes adventures compared to the Avengers or Captain America movies.

Year of events: 2018

Available on Disney+ and Blu-Ray/DVD via Amazon

Marvel Movie 27 – AVENGERS : INFINITY WAR

The Avengers are gearing up for the ultimate showdown in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with all of its characters teaming up to face off against Thanos. In a race against time, they will be forced to make difficult sacrifices and risk everything to stop Thanos from destroying the entire universe.

This blockbuster movie, available on both Disney+ and Amazon in Blu-Ray/DVD format, marks the beginning of the third phase of the MCU grand finals, and is considered by many to be the most important film in the series to date. The action-packed adventure takes place in 2018 and features all of your favorite Marvel characters in an epic battle for the fate of the universe.

Marvel Movie 28 – AVENGERS : ENDGAME

The Avengers fight Thanos in a final epic battle to conclude the Infinity Saga, which is regarded as one of the most significant Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Following the loss of half of the world’s population as a result of the catastrophic events, the remaining Avengers band together to bring back their loved ones while restoring balance and harmony to the universe.

This film is a must-see for Marvel fans because it features a star-studded cast of beloved characters facing Thanos. It is the second installment of MCU Phase 3 Grand Finals.

The film’s events take place in 2023, and it is currently available for streaming on Disney+ or purchase on Blu-Ray/DVD via Amazon.

Marvel Movie 29 – WANDAVISION (Disney+ Series)

WandaVision is a Marvel Studios production that combines the classic sitcom style with the Marvel Universe. The series follows the daily lives of two superheroes, Wanda Maximoff and Vision, who start to realize that their seemingly perfect life may not be what it seems. Matt Shakman directs the series, with Jac Shaeffer as the lead writer. It is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe series exclusively developed for the Disney+ platform.

WandaVision breaks away from the traditional style found in Marvel movies and offers a fresh perspective. It sets the stage for Phase 4 and introduces new characters that will make appearances in the future. The series is available on Disney+ and takes place in the year 2023.

Marvel Movie 30 – THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER (Disney+ Series)

Discover Anthony Mackie in the role of Sam Wilson, also known as Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier. The duo, introduced in “Avengers: Endgame,” reunites for a cosmic adventure that will challenge their abilities and test their patience – as stated by Disney+.

These two characters are significant in the Captain America universe. Falcon and Winter Soldier must step up and take the place of Captain America while thwarting the plans of a terrorist group. This series focuses primarily on the character development of the two heroes, with events that take place on a smaller scale.

The series takes place in the year 2024 and can be viewed on Disney+.

Marvel Movie 31 – SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

“Starring Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, the film follows his journey to confront the past he thought he had escaped and face off against his father, the leader of the dangerous Ten Rings organization. This movie allows for further development of certain elements previously seen in Iron Man 3, introducing the character of Shang-Chi and delving deeper into the Asian mythology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The events in the film take place in 2024 and it is now available to watch on Disney+ or purchase on Blu-Ray/DVD through Amazon.”

Marvel Movie 32 – SHE-HULK: ATTORNEY AT LAW

The nine-episode series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” follows Jennifer Walters, a 30-something single lawyer who is also a 6-foot-7 green superpowered Hulk. The series stars MCU veterans such as Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/The Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. It will be available on Disney+ in the summer of 2024.

She-Hulk was created by screenwriter Stan Lee and artist John Buscema and debuted in February 1980 in the comic book series The Savage She-Hulk #1. In response to the success of TV shows like The Incredible Hulk (1977-1982) and The Bionic Woman, Marvel created the character in response to the show’s executives introducing a female version of the Hulk.

Marvel Movie 33 – ETERNALS

The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduces a fresh team of superheroes in Eternals. This legendary tale stretches across thousands of years, featuring a band of immortal heroes from the farthest corners of the universe who have safeguarded the Earth since the beginning of human existence. However, when the Deviants, sworn foes of humanity, resurface under mysterious circumstances, the Eternals step out of the shadows and band together to defend the people of Earth once more. The movie is set to be released in 2024, and will be available on Disney+ and for purchase on Blu-Ray/DVD through Amazon.

Marvel Movie 34 – SPIDER-MAN : FAR FROM HOME

The beloved superhero of the neighborhood, Spider-Man, decides to go on a European vacation with his closest pals, Ned, MJ, and other friends. However, Peter’s initial plan to take a break from his superhero duties is disrupted when he reluctantly agrees to assist Nick Fury in uncovering the source of various elemental creature attacks, which are causing chaos across the continent. This information comes directly from Sony.

Spider-Man’s inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a significant development in the Marvel timeline. This iconic hero has become a crucial component of Phase 4, as well as the multiverse narrative!

This event is set to take place in 2024, and it will be available on Disney+ as well as on Blu-Ray/DVD through Amazon.

Marvel Movie 35 – NO WAY HOME

“Peter Parker’s secret identity is exposed to the world, leading him to seek the help of Doctor Strange in erasing his identity as Spider-Man from people’s memories. However, the spell goes awry, resulting in the destruction of the multiverse and the emergence of formidable villains that threaten the world’s safety. This is the premise of the film as described on IMDB.

The introduction of Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a significant milestone in the Marvel timeline. This beloved hero will play a crucial role in phase 4 and the events that unfold within the multiverse.

The year for these events is set to be 2024, and the film will be available to viewers on Disney+ as well as on Blu-Ray/DVD via Amazon.”

Marvel Movie 36 – LOKI (Disney Series)

In the latest Marvel Studios series, “Loki,” which takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” the infamous antagonist Loki returns as the mischievous god. Kate Herron directs the show, which was written by Michael Waldron. It is a profound and emotionally compelling series that delves into the concept of the multiverse. Viewers are taken on a journey through Loki’s unpredictable exploits throughout the course of the show. The series’ events take place in a specific timeline within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making it a must-see for Marvel fans. The series is now available on Disney+.

Marvel Movie 37 – WHAT IF…? (Disney Series)

“What If…?” is a Marvel Universe-based series that reimagines the events of the films in unexpected ways. This is the first animated series from Marvel Studios that focuses on several heroes from the Universe, supported by a prestigious cast of actors reprising their roles. The series is available on Disney+ and showcases various scenarios from the Marvel Universe.

Marvel Movie 38 – HAWKEYE (Disney Series)

After the Blip, Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye and a former Avenger, is located in New York. He intends to reunite with his family for Christmas, but he is unexpectedly pulled into a criminal conspiracy from his past. As a result, he teams up with a 22-year-old skilled archer named Kate Bishop to uncover the plot. This exciting story is available on Disney+ and takes place during the Christmas season in 2024.

Marvel Movie 39 – DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS

“Several months after the events related to Spider-Man, Doctor Strange will have to cross the mind-blowing and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse. In order to be able to face this great journey, Strange seeks the help of Wanda Maximoff, who has fully become the Scarlet Witch. »

Year of events: 2024 / 2025

Available on Disney+

Marvel Movie 40 – MOON KNIGHT (Disney Series)

Steven Grant, a discreet employee at a souvenir shop, experiences sudden memory loss and is haunted by visions of a different life. He soon discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder and shares his body with a mercenary named Marc Spector, who can transform into the superhero Moon Knight. As Steven and Marc navigate their complex dual identity and evade their enemies, they embark on a perilous adventure in the realm of the powerful gods of Egypt.

In the trailer, we witness Oscar Isaac portraying Steven Grant, who appears deeply troubled due to his childhood trauma. The Marvel Comics series even left the existence of Khonshu, the god associated with Moon Knight, a mystery until it was finally confirmed in the comics. Khonshu is believed to have played a role in provoking Marc’s childhood traumas and shaping him into the man he is today. To learn more about the significance of the Moon Knight series in the chronological order of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, check out our articles on “Who is Moon Knight!” and the Easter eggs in the first episode.

The Moon Knight series is set to take place in the year 2025 and will be available on Disney+.

Marvel Movie 41 – MS. MARVEL (Disney Series)

Miss Marvel is an original series produced by Marvel Studios, featuring the protagonist Kamala Khan, a Muslim teenager living in Jersey City. Kamala is an avid gamer, a fan-fiction writer, and a huge admirer of superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. Despite her vivid imagination, Kamala often feels out of place both at school and within her family. However, her life takes an exciting turn when she discovers she possesses gifts similar to the heroes she’s always admired. Who wouldn’t want superpowers, right? – Disney+

In the comics and Avengers video game published by Square Enix, Ms. Marvel’s powers resemble those of Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic. Kamala can stretch or shrink her limbs, giving her the ability to change her body’s shape and have a giant fist, among other things. She also has superhuman strength and stamina.

However, in the Marvel series, it appears that Kamala’s powers have been altered. Rather than changing her body’s shape, she can now project luminous constructions, similar to Green Lantern on the DC Comics side. To learn more about the Ms. Marvel series and its significance in the MCU’s chronological order, read our “Who is Ms. Marvel?” article!

The year of events is set in 2025, and the series will be available on Disney+.

Marvel Movie 42 – THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

“Thor’s retreat is disrupted by Gorr, a galactic slayer who seeks the annihilation of the gods.” To combat the threat, Thor enlists the assistance of Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who, to Thor’s surprise, wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, as Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a perilous cosmic journey to solve the mystery of Gorr’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. – IMDB

The new Marvel Studios film is finally in theaters, following Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Thor: Ragnarok reunites Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and even Taika Waititi for a cosmic adventure and soul-searching heroes.

Marvel’s Phase 5 release dates: Upcoming Films and TV shows

Marvel fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Phase 5 release dates for films and TV shows. The highly anticipated Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, featuring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, marks the beginning of Phase 5 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This phase will also introduce Kang the Conqueror, portrayed by Jonathan Majors, who is expected to have a significant impact on the MCU. With the recent announcement of new Marvel TV shows in the works, Phase 5 promises to be an exciting time for fans of the franchise.

Reed highlighted the significance of introducing a villain who not only opposes the heroes but also has conflicts with different versions of himself. The existence of the multiverse and its possible incursions by the Avengers in Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and Loki will create an entirely new dynamic in the Marvel Universe.

In Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, twelve projects have been confirmed, featuring some well-known characters. Here are the upcoming releases:

Project Release Information Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Out now in cinemas Secret Invasion Spring 2023 on Disney Plus Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 5th May 2023 in cinemas Loki season 2 Summer 2023 on Disney Plus The Marvels 10th November 2023 in cinemas Agatha: Coven of Chaos Late 2023/early 2024 on Disney Plus Ironheart Late 2023/early 2024 on Disney Plus Echo Early 2024 on Disney Plus Daredevil: Born Again Early 2024 on Disney Plus Captain America: New World Order 3rd May 2024 in cinemas Thunderbolts 26th July 2024 in cinemas Blade 6th September 2024 in cinemas What If…? season 2 To be confirmed

As fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming releases of Phase 5 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the confirmed list of twelve projects promises a thrilling lineup of familiar and new characters. With some already out in theaters and others slated for release on Disney Plus, there is much to look forward to in the immediate future. The MCU continues to captivate audiences with its compelling stories and beloved characters, and Phase 5 is shaping up to be no different. As the countdown begins, fans can only wait in anticipation for what’s to come next.

