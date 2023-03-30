Lenovo ThinkPad E585: The Ultimate Gaming Laptop Review

Are you looking for a powerful gaming laptop that can handle your favorite games with ease? Look no further than the Lenovo ThinkPad E585, a top-of-the-line gaming laptop that delivers the performance you need to stay ahead of the competition. In this review, we’ll take a closer look at the specs, features, and performance of this incredible gaming laptop to help you decide if it’s the right choice for you.

Lenovo ThinkPad E585 Review

The Lenovo ThinkPad E585 is a solid gaming laptop that offers excellent value for its price. Here are some of its strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths Weaknesses AMD Ryzen 5 2500U processor delivers solid performance Display brightness could be higher for optimal gaming experience AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics card offers smooth visuals Speakers could be louder and clearer 8 GB DDR4-SDRAM internal memory ensures efficient multitasking Limited upgradability options 256 GB SSD storage provides fast boot times and ample storage space Durable design with spill-resistant keyboard and aluminum housing Built-in security features enhance the device’s security Excellent battery life of up to 10 hours

The Lenovo ThinkPad E585 is a solid gaming laptop with decent specs and great battery life. It’s also a great option for those who need a laptop for work and gaming, thanks to its sturdy build quality and business-oriented features such as a spill-resistant keyboard and TPM security chip.

However, there are a few downsides to consider. While the AMD Radeon Vega 8 GPU can handle most games, it may struggle with more demanding titles, and the laptop’s display isn’t the brightest or most color-accurate. Additionally, the laptop doesn’t have any dedicated macro keys or customizable lighting, which may be a dealbreaker for some gamers.

Lenovo ThinkPad E585 Specs

Here are the detailed specs for the Lenovo ThinkPad E585:

Specifications Details Processor AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Processor Speed 2.0 GHz (up to 3.6 GHz boost) GPU AMD Radeon Vega 8 Display 15.6-inch Full HD IPS (1920 x 1080) RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 256 GB SSD Battery Life Up to 10 hours Weight 4.63 pounds (2.1 kg) Dimensions 13.26 x 9.17 x 0.78 inches (337 x 233 x 19.9 mm) Operating System Windows 10 Pro (64-bit) Ports 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1 x HDMI, Ethernet, combo headphone/microphone jack

Lenovo ThinkPad E585 Display

The Lenovo ThinkPad E585 features a stunning 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display. This display offers excellent color accuracy and sharpness, making it ideal for gaming and streaming movies. Additionally, the display features an anti-glare coating that reduces eye strain and fatigue, even during extended gaming sessions.

Lenovo ThinkPad E585 Processor and Graphics

The Lenovo ThinkPad E585 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Quad-Core Processor (2.0GHz, up to 3.6GHz). This processor delivers lightning-fast performance, allowing you to run multiple applications simultaneously without any lag. The laptop also features AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, which delivers stunning visuals and smooth gameplay, making it an excellent choice for gaming.

Lenovo ThinkPad E585 Memory and Storage

The Lenovo ThinkPad E585 comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, which is more than enough for most gaming needs. However, if you need more memory, you can easily upgrade the laptop to 32GB by adding another stick of RAM. The laptop also features a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, which provides lightning-fast storage and boot times, allowing you to start up your favorite games in seconds.

Lenovo ThinkPad E585 Operating System

The Lenovo ThinkPad E585 comes preinstalled with Windows 10 Pro 64-bit, which is the ideal operating system for gaming. Windows 10 Pro offers excellent gaming performance and provides access to a wide range of games through the Microsoft Store. It also features a variety of gaming-related features, including Game Mode and DirectX 12, which optimize your gaming experience for maximum performance.

Lenovo ThinkPad E585 Design and Build Quality

The Lenovo ThinkPad E585 features a sleek and stylish design that is sure to turn heads. The laptop has a durable aluminum chassis that is both lightweight and sturdy, making it easy to carry around. The laptop also features a spill-resistant keyboard, which is perfect for gaming sessions where spills are a possibility.

The keyboard on the Lenovo ThinkPad E585 is also comfortable to type on, with responsive keys that provide excellent feedback. The laptop also features a touchpad and a TrackPoint, which allow you to navigate the screen with ease.

Lenovo ThinkPad E585 Battery Life

The Lenovo ThinkPad E585 comes with a 45Wh battery that provides up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. This makes it an excellent choice for gamers who need to take their laptop on the go. Additionally, the laptop comes with a RapidCharge feature that allows you to charge the battery up to 80% in just one

Final thoughts and recommendation on Lenovo ThinkPad E585 for gamers

Overall, the Lenovo ThinkPad E585 is a solid choice for budget-conscious gamers who are looking for a laptop that delivers reliable performance and durability. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of a high-end gaming laptop, it offers great value for its price.

Our final recommendation for prospective buyers is to consider the Lenovo ThinkPad E585 if you are on a budget and looking for a laptop that can handle most games with ease. However, if you have a larger budget and are looking for a more powerful gaming laptop with advanced features, you may want to consider other options on the market.

