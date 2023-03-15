Here’s how to Watch the Marvel Movies in Order in 2023 (from 2008 till 2026)

Hey there, fellow cinema lover! Are you looking to watch the Marvel movies in order? You’ve come to the right place! In this guide, we’ll provide you with a complete list of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and series in chronological order. But first, let’s take a look at the different phases, including future releases.

The Infinity Saga: Chronological order form 2008 to 2019

Phase One of Marvel movies in order (2008-2012)

Movie Title Release Date Iron Man May 2, 2008 The Incredible Hulk June 13, 2008 Iron Man 2 May 7, 2010 Thor May 6, 2011 Captain America: The First Avenger July 22, 2011 Marvel’s The Avengers May 4, 2012

Phase Two of Marvel movies in order (2013-2015)

Movie Title Release Date Iron Man 3 May 3, 2013 Thor: The Dark World November 8, 2013 Captain America: The Winter Soldier April 4, 2014 Guardians of the Galaxy August 1, 2014 Avengers: Age of Ultron May 1, 2015 Ant-Man July 17, 2015

Phase Three of Marvel movies in order (2016-2019)

Movie Title Release Date Captain America: Civil War May 6, 2016 Doctor Strange November 4, 2016 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 May 5, 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming July 7, 2017 Thor: Ragnarok November 3, 2017 Black Panther February 16, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War April 27, 2018 Ant-Man and the Wasp July 6, 2018 Captain Marvel March 8, 2019 Avengers: Endgame April 26, 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home July 2, 2019

The Multiverse Saga: Chronological order form 2021 to 2022

Phase Four of Marvel movies in order (2021-2022)

Movie Title Release Date Black Widow July 9, 2021 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings September 3, 2021 Eternals November 5, 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home December 17, 2021 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness May 6, 2022 Thor: Love and Thunder July 8, 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever November 11, 2022

Future Releases of Marvel movies in order (2023-2026)

Movie Title Release Date Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania February 17, 2023 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 May 5, 2023 The Marvels November 11, 2023 Captain America: New World Order May 3, 2024 Thunderbolts July 26, 2024 Blade September 6, 2024 Deadpool 3 November 8, 2024 Fantastic Four February 14, 2025 Avengers: The Kang Dynasty May 2, 2025 Avengers: Secret Wars May 1, 2026

There you have it! This is the perfect chronology for immersing yourself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and fully appreciate all the amazing characters and storylines. You can find more details on each movie on Marvel’s official website

Starting with Iron Man in 2008 and continuing through to the latest blockbuster, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in 2023, the MCU has expanded to include the multiverse, making things even more complex. If you want to keep track of all the different timelines, characters, and events, watching the Marvel movies in order is the best way to go.

Watching the Marvel movies in chronological order is a rite of passage for any MCU fan. It’s also a lot of fun! If you start with the third film, which is about a superhero who can talk to ants and travels to a microscopic world hidden beneath ours, it might seem a bit weird. That’s why we recommend starting with Iron Man and working your way up to The Avengers and beyond, before watching Quantumania.

With 31 films currently in the MCU, watching all the Marvel movies in order can be a daunting task. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We’ve created an easy-to-follow breakdown of the exact chronological order you should follow. So, if you have a spare few hours, or a long weekend, now’s the perfect time to start your MCU marathon.

You can find most of the Marvel movies on Disney+, although you’ll have to look elsewhere for the Spider-Man films and The Incredible Hulk. And just to clarify, we’re only talking about the MCU, so you won’t find Morbius or Venom in this breakdown.

So, get ready to experience the Marvel movies in order and immerse yourself in the incredible world of the MCU!

Final thoughts on watching the Marvel movies in order

In conclusion, watching the Marvel movies in order is a must for any true MCU fan. With the introduction of the multiverse, the timeline is only going to get more complicated, so it’s important to have a solid foundation of the story. Starting from Iron Man and working your way through to the latest release, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will give you a better understanding of the characters, their relationships, and the overarching plot. And with the release of several new movies on the horizon, such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fantastic Four, there’s never been a better time to start your MCU marathon. So grab some popcorn, settle in, and prepare to be entertained by the incredible world of Marvel movies in order.

