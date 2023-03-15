Here’s how to Watch the Marvel Movies in Order in 2023 (from 2008 till 2026)

Hey there, fellow cinema lover! Are you looking to watch the Marvel movies in order? You’ve come to the right place! In this guide, we’ll provide you with a complete list of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and series in chronological order. But first, let’s take a look at the different phases, including future releases.
The Infinity Saga: Chronological order form 2008 to 2019
Phase One of Marvel movies in order (2008-2012)
|Movie Title
|Release Date
|Iron Man
|May 2, 2008
|The Incredible Hulk
|June 13, 2008
|Iron Man 2
|May 7, 2010
|Thor
|May 6, 2011
|Captain America: The First Avenger
|July 22, 2011
|Marvel’s The Avengers
|May 4, 2012
Phase Two of Marvel movies in order (2013-2015)
|Movie Title
|Release Date
|Iron Man 3
|May 3, 2013
|Thor: The Dark World
|November 8, 2013
|Captain America: The Winter Soldier
|April 4, 2014
|Guardians of the Galaxy
|August 1, 2014
|Avengers: Age of Ultron
|May 1, 2015
|Ant-Man
|July 17, 2015
Phase Three of Marvel movies in order (2016-2019)
|Movie Title
|Release Date
|Captain America: Civil War
|May 6, 2016
|Doctor Strange
|November 4, 2016
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|May 5, 2017
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|July 7, 2017
|Thor: Ragnarok
|November 3, 2017
|Black Panther
|February 16, 2018
|Avengers: Infinity War
|April 27, 2018
|Ant-Man and the Wasp
|July 6, 2018
|Captain Marvel
|March 8, 2019
|Avengers: Endgame
|April 26, 2019
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
|July 2, 2019
The Multiverse Saga: Chronological order form 2021 to 2022
Phase Four of Marvel movies in order (2021-2022)
|Movie Title
|Release Date
|Black Widow
|July 9, 2021
|Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
|September 3, 2021
|Eternals
|November 5, 2021
|Spider-Man: No Way Home
|December 17, 2021
|Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
|May 6, 2022
|Thor: Love and Thunder
|July 8, 2022
|Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|November 11, 2022
Future Releases of Marvel movies in order (2023-2026)
|Movie Title
|Release Date
|Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
|February 17, 2023
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
|May 5, 2023
|The Marvels
|November 11, 2023
|Captain America: New World Order
|May 3, 2024
|Thunderbolts
|July 26, 2024
|Blade
|September 6, 2024
|Deadpool 3
|November 8, 2024
|Fantastic Four
|February 14, 2025
|Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
|May 2, 2025
|Avengers: Secret Wars
|May 1, 2026
There you have it! This is the perfect chronology for immersing yourself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and fully appreciate all the amazing characters and storylines. You can find more details on each movie on Marvel’s official website
Starting with Iron Man in 2008 and continuing through to the latest blockbuster, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in 2023, the MCU has expanded to include the multiverse, making things even more complex. If you want to keep track of all the different timelines, characters, and events, watching the Marvel movies in order is the best way to go.
Watching the Marvel movies in chronological order is a rite of passage for any MCU fan. It’s also a lot of fun! If you start with the third film, which is about a superhero who can talk to ants and travels to a microscopic world hidden beneath ours, it might seem a bit weird. That’s why we recommend starting with Iron Man and working your way up to The Avengers and beyond, before watching Quantumania.
With 31 films currently in the MCU, watching all the Marvel movies in order can be a daunting task. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We’ve created an easy-to-follow breakdown of the exact chronological order you should follow. So, if you have a spare few hours, or a long weekend, now’s the perfect time to start your MCU marathon.
You can find most of the Marvel movies on Disney+, although you’ll have to look elsewhere for the Spider-Man films and The Incredible Hulk. And just to clarify, we’re only talking about the MCU, so you won’t find Morbius or Venom in this breakdown.
So, get ready to experience the Marvel movies in order and immerse yourself in the incredible world of the MCU!
Final thoughts on watching the Marvel movies in order
In conclusion, watching the Marvel movies in order is a must for any true MCU fan. With the introduction of the multiverse, the timeline is only going to get more complicated, so it’s important to have a solid foundation of the story. Starting from Iron Man and working your way through to the latest release, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will give you a better understanding of the characters, their relationships, and the overarching plot. And with the release of several new movies on the horizon, such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fantastic Four, there’s never been a better time to start your MCU marathon. So grab some popcorn, settle in, and prepare to be entertained by the incredible world of Marvel movies in order.