Here’s how to Watch the Marvel Movies in Order in 2023 (from 2008 till 2026)

By Kayleigh Williams

Hey there, fellow cinema lover! Are you looking to watch the Marvel movies in order? You’ve come to the right place! In this guide, we’ll provide you with a complete list of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and series in chronological order. But first, let’s take a look at the different phases, including future releases.

Marvel movies in order

The Infinity Saga: Chronological order form 2008 to 2019

 

Phase One of Marvel movies in order (2008-2012)

Movie TitleRelease Date
Iron ManMay 2, 2008
The Incredible HulkJune 13, 2008
Iron Man 2May 7, 2010
ThorMay 6, 2011
Captain America: The First AvengerJuly 22, 2011
Marvel’s The AvengersMay 4, 2012

Phase Two of Marvel movies in order (2013-2015)

Movie TitleRelease Date
Iron Man 3May 3, 2013
Thor: The Dark WorldNovember 8, 2013
Captain America: The Winter SoldierApril 4, 2014
Guardians of the GalaxyAugust 1, 2014
Avengers: Age of UltronMay 1, 2015
Ant-ManJuly 17, 2015

Phase Three of Marvel movies in order (2016-2019)

Movie TitleRelease Date
Captain America: Civil WarMay 6, 2016
Doctor StrangeNovember 4, 2016
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2May 5, 2017
Spider-Man: HomecomingJuly 7, 2017
Thor: RagnarokNovember 3, 2017
Black PantherFebruary 16, 2018
Avengers: Infinity WarApril 27, 2018
Ant-Man and the WaspJuly 6, 2018
Captain MarvelMarch 8, 2019
Avengers: EndgameApril 26, 2019
Spider-Man: Far From HomeJuly 2, 2019

The Multiverse Saga: Chronological order form 2021 to 2022

Phase Four of Marvel movies in order (2021-2022)

Movie TitleRelease Date
Black WidowJuly 9, 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsSeptember 3, 2021
EternalsNovember 5, 2021
Spider-Man: No Way HomeDecember 17, 2021
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessMay 6, 2022
Thor: Love and ThunderJuly 8, 2022
Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverNovember 11, 2022

Future Releases of Marvel movies in order (2023-2026)

Movie TitleRelease Date
Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumaniaFebruary 17, 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3May 5, 2023
The MarvelsNovember 11, 2023
Captain America: New World OrderMay 3, 2024
ThunderboltsJuly 26, 2024
BladeSeptember 6, 2024
Deadpool 3November 8, 2024
Fantastic FourFebruary 14, 2025
Avengers: The Kang DynastyMay 2, 2025
Avengers: Secret WarsMay 1, 2026

There you have it! This is the perfect chronology for immersing yourself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and fully appreciate all the amazing characters and storylines. You can find more details on each movie on Marvel’s official website

Starting with Iron Man in 2008 and continuing through to the latest blockbuster, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in 2023, the MCU has expanded to include the multiverse, making things even more complex. If you want to keep track of all the different timelines, characters, and events, watching the Marvel movies in order is the best way to go.

Watching the Marvel movies in chronological order is a rite of passage for any MCU fan. It’s also a lot of fun! If you start with the third film, which is about a superhero who can talk to ants and travels to a microscopic world hidden beneath ours, it might seem a bit weird. That’s why we recommend starting with Iron Man and working your way up to The Avengers and beyond, before watching Quantumania.

With 31 films currently in the MCU, watching all the Marvel movies in order can be a daunting task. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We’ve created an easy-to-follow breakdown of the exact chronological order you should follow. So, if you have a spare few hours, or a long weekend, now’s the perfect time to start your MCU marathon.

You can find most of the Marvel movies on Disney+, although you’ll have to look elsewhere for the Spider-Man films and The Incredible Hulk. And just to clarify, we’re only talking about the MCU, so you won’t find Morbius or Venom in this breakdown.

So, get ready to experience the Marvel movies in order and immerse yourself in the incredible world of the MCU!

Final thoughts on watching the Marvel movies in order

In conclusion, watching the Marvel movies in order is a must for any true MCU fan. With the introduction of the multiverse, the timeline is only going to get more complicated, so it’s important to have a solid foundation of the story. Starting from Iron Man and working your way through to the latest release, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will give you a better understanding of the characters, their relationships, and the overarching plot. And with the release of several new movies on the horizon, such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fantastic Four, there’s never been a better time to start your MCU marathon. So grab some popcorn, settle in, and prepare to be entertained by the incredible world of Marvel movies in order.

