Free PS4 & PS5 games in Feb/Mar 2023: Sony exceeds expectations!

Every month, Sony’s teams deliver a carefully curated selection of games to PlayStation subscribers. This list of games, which is being added to the already existing catalog, is one of the Japanese company’s strong points. Sony clearly wanted to please its fans during the month of March.

Subscribers to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium passes were undoubtedly the happiest of the month following the announcement of the list of new games that were available to them. PS4 and PS5 owners had found reasons to renew their pass for the months of February and March. The Japanese manufacturer had put together a collection that we will not soon forget.

For Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscribers, January was already a pleasant month. They were given titles like Dragon Ball FighterZ, Devil May Cry 5, and Life is Strange. Despite this, the Japanese manufacturer intended to carry on and offer an even more exciting selection from February to March.

The list was finally made public on the PlayStation blog after several rumors of leaked accounts on the blue bird network via isolated tweets. The list included about fifteen titles that were both well-known and high-quality. It included a number of new titles from Sony’s in-house development teams, some of which had just been released.

Dream list of PS Plus Extra and Premium games of February 2023 for PS4 and PS5 gamers

Despite the fact that January was full of high-quality games, Sony wanted to reward and retain its subscribers in the best way possible. So, from February to March 2023, the PS+ Premium and PS+ Extra passes included popular titles from Sony’s gaming catalogue. The main draw of this list was undoubtedly Horizon Forbidden West, which was released exclusively by the publisher in February 2023.

Horizon Forbidden West, a recent exclusive PlayStation release that has shook the gaming world, was the flagship title on the PS Plus list for February 2023. Sony allowed PS4 and PS5 subscribers to freely join Aloy on her quest for the truth about the ancient past through the remote lands of the Forbidden West.

Along with Horizon Forbidden West, Tekken 7, a classic fighting game, joined the PS+ lineup for February. It was accompanied by the Resident Evil franchise, the seventh episode of which is titled Biohazard and is available exclusively on the PlayStation 4. Outriders, a 2021 game, and The Quarry, which was released on all consoles in April 2022, also delighted PS+ subscribers. Nexus Scarlet, an enthralling and mysterious title rated 15/20 by Jeuxvideo.com, joined the list to round out this already impressive collection.

Other titles added to the PS+ Premium and PS+ Extra passes include the following:

Game Title Console Horizon Forbidden West PS4, PS5 Tekken 7 PS4 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard PS4 Outriders PS4, PS5 The Quarry PS4, PS5 Nexus Scarlet PS4, PS5 Borderlands 3 PS4, PS5 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown PS4, PS5 Earth Defense Force 5 PS4 Oninaki PS4 I am Setsuna PS4 The Forgotten City PS4 The Legend of Dragoon PS4 Wild Arms 2 PS4 Harvest Moon: Back to Nature PS4 Destroy All Humans! PS4

These additions are exciting, especially given that the majority of the franchises on this list are either recent releases, excellent Sony exclusives, or titles that have made a name for themselves in the global gaming space on both the PS4 and PS5. In fact, some games from the February and March lineup were available on both the Premium and Extra passes, as well as the PS+ Classic pass.

Conclusion on Free PS4 and PS5 games by Sony

In summary, Sony Corporation recently delivered another impressive selection of free games to PlayStation subscribers in early 2023. The list of games, which was added to an already existing catalog, included about fifteen titles that were both well-known and high-quality, with some new titles from Sony’s in-house development teams. The company clearly aimed to please its fans with this collection. These additions were exciting, especially given that the majority of the franchises on this list were either recent releases, excellent Sony exclusives, or titles that have made a name for themselves in the global gaming space on both the PS4 and PS5 e.g Horizon Forbidden West released exclusively by the publisher in February 2023, and other popular titles from Sony’s gaming catalogue, such as ; Tekken 7, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, were also included in the lineup.

