Apple Watch Series 8 Review: Is It Worth the Upgrade ?

The Apple Watch Series 8 release date was announced in September 2022, and it became available for purchase in October of the same year. This latest model is the successor to the Series 7 and features a number of upgrades and new features that make it one of the most powerful and advanced smartwatches on the market today.

Summary of the key specifications of the Apple Watch Series 8:

Specification Details Release date September 2022 Display LTPO OLED Retina display with Force Touch Display size 44mm and 40mm sizes available Display resolution 396 x 484 pixels (44mm), 324 x 394 pixels (40mm) Processor Apple S8 chip with 64-bit dual-core processor Storage 32GB or 64GB Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, LTE, and GPS Sensors Accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, compass, and heart rate monitor Water resistance 50 meters Battery life Up to 18 hours Operating system watchOS 9 Price Starts at $399 Note that some specifications may vary based on the specific model and configuration of the Apple Watch Series 8

Comparison of Apple Watch Series 8 vs 7

Here’s a table comparing the specs of Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Series 7:

Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Series 7 Display Always-on LTPO OLED Always-on Retina OLED Size 41mm, 45mm 41mm, 45mm Material Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Titanium Aluminum Processor S8 chip with 50% more power S7 chip Battery Life Up to 18 hours Up to 18 hours Charging Magnetic Fast Charging Magnetic Fast Charging Sensors Blood glucose, blood pressure, heart rate, ECG, blood oxygen, always-on altimeter Blood oxygen, heart rate, ECG, always-on altimeter Connectivity GPS, Cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth GPS, Cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Price Starting at $399 Starting at $279 Note that the above table is just a brief and inexhaustive comparison of the key specs of the two Apple watches and there may be other features that differentiate them.

Review of Apple Watch Series 8’s Design and Display

Compared to its predecessors, the Apple Watch Series 8 features a new, more refined design with a thinner and lighter body. It also comes with a new Always-On Retina display that is 20% larger than the one on the Series 7. The display features a brighter and more colorful interface that makes it easier to read in bright sunlight.

The Series 8 Apple Watch also comes in two new sizes: 41mm and 45mm. These sizes replace the previous 40mm and 44mm sizes and offer a more comfortable fit for different wrist sizes.

The design of the Series 8 Apple Watch has also been improved with a new ceramic shield front cover that is tougher and more scratch-resistant than previous models. Additionally, the Digital Crown has been redesigned to provide haptic feedback for a more tactile and responsive experience.

Review of Apple Watch Series 8’s Performance

One of the key differences between the Apple Watch Series 8 and its predecessor, the Series 7, is the improved performance. The Series 8 is powered by a new S8 chip that is faster and more efficient than the previous generation. This chip enables faster app loading times, smoother animations, and improved battery life.

The Apple Watch Series 8 also comes with a range of new software features, including new workout types, redesigned watch faces, and improved health and wellness tracking. The new watch faces offer more customization options, while the health and wellness features provide more detailed insights into your overall wellbeing.

To showcase the performance of the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple has released a video that highlights some of the key features of the watch. The video demonstrates how the watch can be used for fitness tracking, communication, and other everyday tasks.

Overall, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, offering improved design, performance, and features that make it a worthwhile investment for anyone looking for a high-quality smartwatch. However, the price of the Series 8 Apple Watch is on the higher side, with the starting price being $399 in the US and $529 in Canada. Despite the high price tag, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a powerful and stylish device that is sure to appeal to anyone looking for a top-of-the-line smartwatch.

Review of Apple Watch Series 8’s Battery Life

A. Explanation of the battery life improvements in the Apple Watch Series 8:

The Apple Watch Series 8 boasts significant improvements to its battery life compared to previous models. With a faster charging capability and an extended battery life, the Series 8 promises to be a reliable companion for all-day use. The company claims that the Series 8 can last up to 18 hours on a single charge, which includes typical usage such as notifications, phone calls, and workouts.

In addition to its impressive battery life, the Series 8 comes with a new feature called “Always-On Retina Display with ProMotion.” This feature automatically adjusts the refresh rate of the display to conserve battery life while still providing an always-on experience. With this feature, users can keep their watch face visible at all times, making it easier to check the time and important notifications without having to raise their wrist.

B. Comparison of the battery life of the Apple Watch Series 8 with its predecessors:

Compared to its predecessor, the Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 offers up to 1.5 hours more battery life. This may not seem like a significant improvement, but it can make all the difference for heavy users who rely on their watch throughout the day. The Series 8 also has a faster charging capability, with the ability to charge up to 80% in just 45 minutes.

Table comparing the battery life of the Apple Watch Series 8 with its competitors:

Product Battery Life Apple Watch Series 8 Up to 18 hours Fitbit Sense Up to 6 hours Garmin Venu 2 Up to 11 hours

Review of Apple Watch Series 8’s Price

A. Explanation of the Apple Watch Series 8 price:

The Apple Watch Series 8 comes in two sizes – 41mm and 45mm – and with various materials and strap options, which affects its price. The aluminum model with a sport band starts at $399 for the 41mm size, while the 45mm size starts at $429. The stainless steel model starts at $699 for the 41mm size and $749 for the 45mm size. There is also a titanium model that starts at $849 for the 41mm size and $899 for the 45mm size.

B. Comparison of the Apple Watch Series 8 price with its predecessors:

Compared to its predecessor, the Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is priced slightly higher. The aluminum model with a sport band starts at $399 for the 41mm size, while the 45mm size starts at $429. The Series 7, on the other hand, started at $399 for the 41mm size and $429 for the 45mm size. However, the Series 8 comes with significant upgrades, such as a faster charging capability and a new always-on display, which may justify the higher price point.

In Canada, the Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $529 for the 41mm aluminum model with a sport band, while the 45mm size starts at $569. The stainless steel model starts at $929 for the 41mm size and $979 for the 45mm size, and the titanium model starts at $1,179 for the 41mm size and $1,229 for the 45mm size.

Conclusion on Apple Watch Series 8

Overall, the Apple Watch Series 8 boasts a range of new features and improvements that make it a worthwhile upgrade for users. We’ve gone through the following key features:

Design: The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new, more durable design with a flat edge-to-edge display and a stronger front crystal.

Display: The display of the Apple Watch Series 8 is 20% larger than its predecessor, making it easier to view information and interact with apps.

Battery life: The Apple Watch Series 8 has an improved battery life, lasting up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Health and fitness tracking: The Apple Watch Series 8 features new health and fitness tracking features, including improved sleep tracking, a new mindfulness app, and new workout types like Tai Chi and Pilates.

Connectivity: The Apple Watch Series 8 supports 5G connectivity, allowing for faster data speeds and more reliable connections.

Performance: The Apple Watch Series 8 is powered by a new S7 chip, which offers faster performance and smoother operation.

Recommendation of whether the Apple Watch Series 8 is worth the upgrade in 2023

If you are an Apple Watch user looking for an upgrade, the Apple Watch Series 8 is definitely worth considering. With its larger display, improved battery life, new health and fitness features, and 5G connectivity, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a significant improvement over its predecessor.

However, if you already own an Apple Watch Series 7, the upgrade may not be as significant. While the Apple Watch Series 8 offers some improvements over the Series 7, they may not be enough to justify the cost of upgrading.

